57 IAS trainees test COVID positive

New Delhi: As many as 57 IAS trainees have tested Covid positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration since Friday following which 428 others in the research and training institute are in said to be in a state of worry.

However, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions assured that the academy is taking ‘every measure’ to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance with the guidelines of the MHA and the District Administration of Dehradun.

“All officer trainees, who have tested positive, have been quarantined in a dedicated Covid care centre. Since November 20, the academy has conducted more than 162 RT-PCR tests in coordination with district authorities,” a government statement said.

All these trainees are here for the 95th foundation course which is conducted for new entrants to the Civil Services.

Meanwhile, the academy has decided to conduct all activities, including training, online till the December 3. The protocols relating to social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing of masks are being strictly enforced.

Food and other necessities are being delivered to the officer trainees in their hostels by staff who are equipped adequately in protective gear, the ministry added.

(With inputs from IANS)