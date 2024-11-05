550 Made in India ‘Asmi’ pistols inducted into Indian Army’s Northern Command

By KalingaTV Bureau
Asmi pistols

New Delhi: In a significant boost to the nation’s Atmanirbharta initiative, the Indian Army has inducted 550 made-in-India ‘Asmi’ machine pistols into Northern Command. The weapon has been made by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

ADG PI- Indian Army said in a post on X, “In a significant boost to the nation’s #Atmanirbharta initiative #,IndianArmy inducted 550 ‘Asmi’ machine pistols into #NorthernCommand. The weapon which has been developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the #IndianArmy, in collaboration with #DRDO is being manufactured indigenously by Lokesh Machine #Hyderabad.”

“The ‘Asmi’ machine pistol is a robust, compact and reliable weapon designed for close-quarter battles and specialised operations. Its unique semi-bullpup design allows for single-handed operation both as a pistol and submachine gun,” read the post.

“This 100% Made-in-India weapon’s induction demonstrates the unwavering commitment of #IndianArmy towards #AtmanirbharBharat to propel the Nation towards self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing,” they added.
Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan or self-reliant India campaign is the vision of new India envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The aim is to make the country and its citizens independent and self-reliant in all senses. (ANI)

See The X Post Here:

