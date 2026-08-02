55-year-old killed, one injured after minor allegedly rams car into seven vehicles in Hyderabad

Advertisement

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old man was killed and another person injured after a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy rammed into a two-wheeler and seven other vehicles under the limits of the Madhuranagar Police Station in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

According to the Madhuranagar Police, the accident occurred at around 11 am when the car, allegedly being driven by the minor along with another person, first hit a two-wheeler and then crashed into seven other vehicles.

The two persons travelling on the two-wheeler sustained serious injuries in the collision. One of them succumbed to his injuries, while the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said seven other vehicles were also damaged in the incident. The entire sequence of the crash was captured on CCTV cameras. The minor has been taken into custody, police said.

The body of the deceased has been shifted for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier in July, a Ferrari sports car crashed into the main gate of Hill View Apartments on Road No. 5 in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar, police said.

Advertisement

According to police, the accident took place during the early hours on Sunday, at around 4 a.m., when the luxury car allegedly rammed into the apartment’s main gate, causing damage to the property.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the car behind. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved.

Further investigation is underway.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Heavy rains trigger landslides and traffic disruptions in Rudraprayag