54-year-old sexually assaults 4 minors aged 8 to 11, records videos

Ahmedabad: A chilling incident came into the public eye when a Gujarat painter allegedly raped four minors aged between 8 to 11 years and recorded the act on his mobile phone. Police arrested the accused on October 13 after one of the victim’s parents filed a complaint against him.

Reportedly, the accused identified as Chandrakant Patel is a painter by profession and belongs to Nadiad, Gujarat. He lives alone in a small house. The accused lured the minor girls with money, chocolate and biscuits. When the girls used to go to his house, he raped them and also recorded the activities on his mobile phone. While investigating, the police found over hundreds of obscene videos in his phone. The phone has been sent for forensic analysis.

While briefing about the crime to the newsmen, the police said, Patel used to place the camera in a particular spot from where the act can be clearly visible and used to record the obscene act while raping the minor girls.

Rajesh Gadhia, the SP of Kheda said that “The girls were brutalised and raped by Patel, who was sent to judicial custody. Further action will be taken based on the forensic report,”

One of the victim’s parents got to know about this incident when they noticed the deterioration in health of one of the victims. Upon asking, the victim revealed about the scary incident happened wit her. After knowing about the whole matter, they filed a case against the accused under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (Posco).

The police have arrested the accused on October 13 and currently investigating if Patel has molested or raped any more girls.