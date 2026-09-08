54-year-old Manipuri musician beaten to death for objecting drinking outside flat, 8 arrested

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New-Delhi: A 54-year-old Manipuri musician was beaten to death by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his flat in Kilokari village. Eight people have been arrested in this connection.

The victim was identified as C Vikram Singh, a Manipur native who has been residing in Kilokari village for several years.

The accused are Bharat Kumar (19 years), Pramod (26 years), Ramzan Khan (22 years), Deepanshu (21 years), Mohan Vishwakarma (32 years), Vijay (36 years), Mannu (26 years) and a 15-year-old.

According to police, Vikram Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff opposite his house. When he came downstairs to object, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows. Vikram was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son Yaiphaba for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam expressed condolences over his death, remembering his contribution to music and the cultural life of the state.

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“I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of renowned guitarist Shri Chongtham Vikram. His valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of Manipur will always be remembered with deep respect. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for strength and solace to help them bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” he posted

According to the Police, a PCR call regarding the alleged beating of C. Vikram Singh was received at Delhi’s Sunlight Colony police station on September 7, 2026.

Police said the preliminary enquiry indicated that Singh, had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village. When he came downstairs and objected, he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows.

Police have registered an FIR under murder provisions and said all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended.