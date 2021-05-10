New Delhi: Amid the COVID pandemic and shortage of oxygen in the country, India has received 54 MT of medical oxygen, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators from Qatar and Kuwait on Monday.

According to the reports, the Indian Navy’s ongoing operation ‘Samudra Setu II’, INS Kolkata arrived at New Mangalore Port carrying medical equipment from Qatar and Kuwait, a defence official said.

#Watch | INS Kolkata arrives in New Mangalore with 54 MT medical oxygen, 400 oxygen cylinders, and 47 oxygen concentrators from Qatar and Kuwait: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/FQfC3SaXIf — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Earlier on May 5, the INS Talwar, the first ship of Opertaion ‘Samudra Setu II’ arrived at the port of New Mangalore with 54 MT of medical oxygen from Bahrain.