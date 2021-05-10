54 MT Medical Oxygen, 400 Oxygen Cylinders, 47 Oxygen Concentrators Arrive In India From Qatar And Kuwait

By WCE 9
ins kolkata
Pic Credit:IANS

New Delhi: Amid the COVID pandemic and shortage of oxygen in the country, India has received 54 MT of medical oxygen, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators from Qatar and Kuwait on Monday.

According to the reports, the Indian Navy’s ongoing operation ‘Samudra Setu II’, INS Kolkata arrived at New Mangalore Port carrying medical equipment from Qatar and Kuwait, a defence official said.

Earlier on May 5, the INS Talwar, the first ship of Opertaion ‘Samudra Setu II’ arrived at the port of New Mangalore with 54 MT of medical oxygen from Bahrain.

You might also like
Nation

Ex-Madhya Pradesh Minister Jugal Kishore Bagri Dies Of Covid-19

Nation

45 decomposed bodies found in Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar

Nation

Google raises Rs 33 cr in internal donations for Covid-hit India

Nation

Bharat Biotech Begins Supply Of Covaxin To 14 States

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.