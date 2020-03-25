539 COVID-19 cases in India: ICMR

By IANS
0

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, said that at least 539 people tested positive so far.

“A total of 539 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive case” said the apex medical research body in India.

Related News

9 new cases, 14 cured in Maharashtra, total 116 COVID-19…

PM follows social distancing norms during cabinet meet

COVID-19: 5 more cases in M’rashtra, total 112

Amidst lockdown, states told to care for distressed zoo…

As per the data released by the ICMR at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a total of 22,928 samples from 22,038 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2.

The country is under a three-week complete lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in order to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus.

IANS

You might also like
Nation

9 new cases, 14 cured in Maharashtra, total 116 COVID-19 positive

Nation

PM follows social distancing norms during cabinet meet

Nation

COVID-19: 5 more cases in M’rashtra, total 112

Nation

Amidst lockdown, states told to care for distressed zoo animals

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.