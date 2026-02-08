51 Maoists with Rs 1.61 crore reward surrender in Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Chhattisgarh: In a major success for security forces, as many as 51 Naxalites carrying a collective bounty of Rs 1.61 crore surrendered before the police in two districts here on February 7, 2026. Out of the total 51 Naxalites, 21 surrendered in Sukma district, while 30 Maoists laid down arms in Bijapur.

The Maoists surrendered in special events in Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division under the Government’s “Puna Margem – Rehabilitation to Renewal” campaign.

Senior police officials said the surrendered cadres included 24 women, many of whom were holding active and important positions in the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation.

According to police, the surrendered cadres in Sukma were active in Darbha division, South Bastar division and the Kalahandi–Kandhamal–Boudh–Nayagarh division of Odisha. Three Divisional Committee Members — Sodhi Mahesh, Podiyam Raju and Karam Mamta were among the surrender Naxalites. They each have a reward of Rs 8 lakh and the other five Area Committee Members carried a bounty of 5 lakh each. The total reward on the 21 cadres stood at 76 lakh, including 14 women.

Meanwhile, the surrendered Naxalites in Bijapur were associated with the South Sub-Zonal Bureau.

The Maoists surrender in Sukma before Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam and Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan. Sundarraj said the 21 active Maoist cadres had decided to abandon the path of violence and return to the mainstream, adding that the development clearly indicated that Naxalism was now in its final phase.

In Bijapur district, 30 Maoist cadres associated with the South Sub-Zonal Bureau surrendered under the Puna Margem campaign in the presence of senior police and security force officials. The surrender coincided with the visit of the Hon’ble President of India to the Bastar region, symbolising a shift towards peace and reintegration. Police said the group included 20 women and 10 men, with a collective reward of Rs 85 lakh declared earlier based on their organisational ranks and roles.

During the surrender in Sukma, the cadres deposited a significant cache of weapons and explosives, including three AK-47 rifles with eight magazines and 120 rounds, two SLR rifles with four magazines and 40 rounds, one INSAS rifle with 50 rounds, three Barrel Grenade Launchers with 20 rounds, five single-shot guns, gelatin sticks, detonators and cordex wire. Also Read: Jawan killed, 3 Maoists dead during encounter in Chhattisgarh