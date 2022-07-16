51 lakh households to get zero electricity bill: Punjab CM

By IANS
zero electricity bill
Image credit- IANS

Chandigarh: In a major relief to residents, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that as per the government’s promise to provide 600 units of free power per billing cycle, 51 lakh households will get zero electricity bill from September.

The Chief Minister said for fulfilling its major promise, the government has decided to provide 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle with effect from July 1. All domestic consumers will be eligible to get zero bills if their consumption is up to 600 units in every billing cycle.

Mann said this decision has been implemented from July 1, so the households who will consume less than 600 units of power in the billing cycle of July and August will not have to pay for their electricity consumption.

The Chief Minister said the bill of this month which will be payable in September will be zero for the consumers. Around 51 lakh households will be benefited from this pro-people initiative which is a huge relief to the domestic consumers.

Also read: India Logs 20,044 New Covid Cases, 56 Deaths
You might also like
Nation

BJP picks Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice President

Offbeat

Amazing! Tiny tot pays respect to Indian soldier, Internet overwhelmed

Education

ICSE Class 10th result to be declared tomorrow, here’s the time and sites to check…

Nation

Bomb blast in Bihar govt school, two kids injured

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.