50 to 60 people shows symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after attending wedding in Gujarat

Around 50 to 60 people fell sick and showed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after attending a wedding in Dahod, Gujarat.

By Vaishnavi Verma
people fell sick after attending wedding in gujarat
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Ahmedabad: Around 50 to 60 people fell sick and showed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after attending a wedding in Dahod, Gujarat yesterday evening.

It is being reportedly said that 300-400 people attended a wedding in Dahod, Gujarat after which some people around 50 to 60 people fell sick at around 11 PM.

As per ANI reports, the people were brought to Zydus Hospital and the hospital is completely prepared with beds and emergency services in case more people need treatment in the hospital.

People who were admitted at the hospital are in stable condition and receiving treatment, says the Zydus Hospital RMO Dr Rajiv Damor.

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More details awaited.

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Also Read: Jajpur: Diarrhoea Recovered Patient Dies Within Two Days Of Getting Discharged From Hospital

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