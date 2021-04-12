50% Staff Of Supreme Court Covid Positive As India Sees More Than 1.7 Lakh Cases In 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India recorded a shocking high of 1,70,195 fresh infections on Sunday, almost 20k cases more than the previous day tally of around 1.52 lakh cases.

The second wave of the virus seems to be affecting almost every other home and office all over the country.

It is noteworthy that almost 50 percent of the Supreme Court of India staff has been affected by the deadly coronavirus.

The situation is so bad that the Supreme Court judges have been forced to conduct hearings, from their respective residences today.

According to reports, the entire court premises, including courtrooms, are being sanitised. Benches will sit one hour late from the scheduled time.

All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10:30 am will sit at 11:30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon in the Supreme Court, today, informed the Additional Registrar.