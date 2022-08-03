50 Hospitalised After Gas Leak In Industrial Area Near Visakhapatnam

Vizag: At least 50 women workers of an apparel firm fell ill on Tuesday after a gas leak in the Brandix Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district. The workers complained of nausea, vomiting after the gas leak, and some of them even fainted. The gas leak affected staff of Seeds Apparel India in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Atchutapuram area.

As per reports, the workers were administered first aid in the medical center at the SEZ and later shifted to nearby hospitals. The Superintendent of Police, Anakapalle, said that the gas leak took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and some other people were administered first aid in the factory premises.

This is reportedly the second incident in the same company in two months. A similar incident occurred in the district on June 3 when more than 200 women workers fell unconscious after complaining of eyesore, nausea, and vomiting. Officials suspect that ammonia gas leaked from the Porus Laboratories unit in the area.

Seeds Apparel India, which employs only women is located on the 1,000 acres campus of Brandix, which is located next to Porus Labs, the chemical company.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath spoke to the district Collector over phone and directed officials to provide best possible treatment to the affected.