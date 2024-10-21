5-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh by 3 minor boys aged 6, 13 and 16

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking and tragic incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three minors on the terrace of her house, said reports. The three minors were aged 6, 13 and 16 respectively. The boys were the children of the landlord in which the girl’s family was staying on rent.

The incident has been reported from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident allegedly took place on Saturday, said police sources. The mother of the girl filed the complaint with the police. The police immediately swung into action. The SHO along with the forensic team reached the spot of the crime and started investigation in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that in the same area, last month a 7-year-old girl was raped by two minor boys aged 7 and 8 years respectively. Investigation is still on in the case and the boys have been identified and sent to a shelter home.

Detailed reports are awaited in this matter of the 5-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh. Police investigation is underway in this matter.