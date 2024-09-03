5-year-old girl injured in another wolf attack in Bahraich
Bahraich: In yet another incident of a wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, a five-year-old girl was injured in Mahasi Tehsil area on Monday night.
The injured girl has been sent for treatment to a nearby community health centre as she sustained injuries on her neck and head, news agency ANI reported. Her condition is stated to be stable.
As per reports, the girl was sleeping next to her grandmom, when the wolf attacked her suddenly and the family members and neighbours saved her life.
Her relative, Wasi Ahmad said, “After dinner, she went to sleep, along with my mother. A wolf came at that time and attacked her. When we screamed, it ran away…There is no gate in the house…”
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A fiver-year-old girl injured as wolf attack incidents continue in UP’s Bahraich.
Her relative, Wasi Ahmad says, “…After dinner, she went to sleep, along with my mother. A wolf came at that time and attacked her. When we screamed, it ran away…There… pic.twitter.com/8LR2XVPpjz
Earlier, a two-year-old girl was killed in the Mahsi area of the Bahraich district.
Bahraich’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla and Rani took stock of the situation and met the two-year-old child’s family members.
Currently, at least 35 villages in Bahraich are on high alert after a pack of wolves killed eight children and a woman in the past one-and-a-half months.
Also Read: Wolf Menace In UP: 2 Minors And 2 Women Attacked, 4 Caught Search On For 2