5-year-old girl injured in another wolf attack in Bahraich

Bahraich: In yet another incident of a wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, a five-year-old girl was injured in Mahasi Tehsil area on Monday night.

The injured girl has been sent for treatment to a nearby community health centre as she sustained injuries on her neck and head, news agency ANI reported. Her condition is stated to be stable.

As per reports, the girl was sleeping next to her grandmom, when the wolf attacked her suddenly and the family members and neighbours saved her life.

Her relative, Wasi Ahmad said, “After dinner, she went to sleep, along with my mother. A wolf came at that time and attacked her. When we screamed, it ran away…There is no gate in the house…”