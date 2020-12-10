dalit girl raped
5 Year Old Dalit Girl Raped In UP

By IANS

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys in a village situated in Aata police circle area of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The girl was allegedly lured away while she was playing near her house and then gang-raped on Wednesday by the boys living in Sanghi village.

The girl’s father claimed that three boys were involved in the crime but the police said only two were involved.

The police has registered a case against two minors and arrested them, said Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Avadhesh Singh.

The girl was first rushed to a hospital for treatment but referred to the Jhansi Medical College since her condition was critical.

