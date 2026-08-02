5-year-old boy after choking from plastic ball found in Kurkure in Karnataka

Advertisement

Mysuru: A horrific incident took place in which a 5-year-old boy died after choking from plastic ball found in Kurkure in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The reason behind the child’s death is said to be due to consuming the plastic ball while playing. It is believed that the ball became lodged in his throat, causing him to suffocate.

Following the incident, the child was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance but didn’t survive the suffocation.

Advertisement

The victim of this incident was only child of his parents and has left them in mourning.

The family has not lodged any complaint so no Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered, and no criminal case has been made.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read: Wedding celebration turns tragic in Jharkhand after guest chokes on Rasgulla