Watch: 5 UP leaders injured as stage collapses in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Atleast five leaders of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) sustained minor injuries when suddenly a portion of the dias collapsed during a public meeting in Sitapur district of Uttar-Pradesh.

The incident took place at 3 pm on Sunday and the party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar who was present at the meeting escaped unhurt.

The spokesperson of the party informed that around five or six party leaders sustained minor injuries and their condition is stated to be stable.

