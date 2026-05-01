5 tigers dead, deadly virus fear at Kanha Tiger Reserve

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Bhopal: A shocking wildlife tragedy has unfolded at Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, where five tigers, including a tigress and her four cubs, died within a span of just nine days, raising serious concerns of a viral outbreak.

The deceased tigress, identified as T-141, along with her entire litter from the Sarhi range, has come under detailed investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the possible spread of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), a highly contagious and fatal infection affecting wild carnivores.

The sequence of deaths has alarmed forest officials. The first cub was found dead on April 21 near Amahi Nullah, followed by another decomposed cub on April 24 from Itaware Nullah. A third cub was discovered dead on April 26. On April 27, the tigress and her last surviving cub were rescued in a weak condition and shifted to the Mukki quarantine centre for treatment.

Though both initially showed signs of recovery and resumed feeding, their condition suddenly worsened. The tigress died on Wednesday morning, and the final cub succumbed later the same day.

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According to the sources,senior forest officials have confirmed that samples, including blood and tissue, have been sent for forensic examination to determine the exact cause. Early observations suggest all five animals suffered severe respiratory distress, pointing towards a possible viral infection.

Experts suspect Canine Distemper Virus as a likely cause, known for attacking the respiratory, digestive, and nervous systems of carnivores. The virus often spreads from domestic dogs to wildlife and can rapidly infect entire populations.

Initial post-mortem reports have indicated empty stomachs and severe lung infection, further strengthening the viral infection theory. Forest authorities have dismissed starvation as a cause, stating that the reserve has a healthy prey base and a stable tiger population.

With over 120 adult and semi-adult tigers and more than 40 cubs in the reserve, officials are now on high alert. What initially appeared as isolated deaths is now being treated as a potential ecological threat, with intensified monitoring underway to prevent further spread.