5 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama: Five unidentified terrorists were killed by security forces in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the wee hours of Thursday at the Puchal area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier in the intervening hours of Wednesday and Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed that an encounter has broken out between the terrorists and security forces.

Later early on Thursday morning, IGP Kashmir confirmed that five terrorists have been encountered in the last 24 hours and congratulated the police & security forces for conducting the encounter operation without any collateral damage.

5 #terrorists killed in 24 hours in #Kashmir. #Congratulations to Police & Security Forces for conducting ops without collateral damage: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 8, 2021

Police said that two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Puchal area of Pulwama district during a joint operation by the police and the army.

Whereas in a second encounter two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were neutralized in a joint operation of Kulgam police and 01 RR at Zodar area of Kulgam.

The search operation is underway.