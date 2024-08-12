5 students killed in truck-vehicle collision in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur

Tiruvallur: In a tragic incident, at least five college students were killed, while two others were injured after their vehicle collided with a truck in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred on the Chennai-Thiruthani highway near Tiruttani of the district.

According to reports, a total of seven students were travelling on their vehicle when it collided head-on with a truck. The vehicle was completely totalled in the crash. Reportedly, the deceased have been identified as being from Ongole, studying at a private college in Chennai.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operation to save the injured students and extract the dead bodies. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. The cops have also detained the truck driver and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports are awaited.

