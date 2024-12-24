5 soldiers dead, multiple injured after Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

In an unfortunate event, 5 soldiers lost their life while several were critically injured after the army vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident. The tragic incident took place in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The death was confirmed by the ‘White Knight Corps’ through their official X account. They also mentioned that the rescue operations are underway and the injured soldiers are receiving proper medical treatment.

According to reports, an army vehicle that was carrying more than 18 soldiers fell into a gorge that was more than 300-350 feet deep.

The accident took place in the Gharoa area while the Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi (located within the district), mentioned officials.