5 sit-ups to rape 5 year old; Village Panchayat’s punishment to rapist in Bihar: Watch

Bihar: A video has gone viral in social media where a man was punished with five sit-ups for allegedly raping a five-year-old minor girl in Bihar. The incident took place in the Nawada district of Bihar where the Panchayat of the village sentenced the accused five sit-ups only.

According to information, the man took the minor to a poultry farm by offering her chocolates. There he raped the girl. After being caught, he was produced before the village Panchayat. The elders of the Panchayat decided not to to handed him over to police rather they pronounced their own verdict.

The man was punished only for taking the girl to a concealed place. The man was not guilty for raping, the panchayat decided.

However, users on the social media are enraged by seeing the alleged ‘punishment’ video and called it an example of patriarchy and unjust practices in rural India.

Social media users all over the internet have been tagging state CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav sharing the video and asking questions about the credibility of justice provided by the government.

In the video, the accused is seen doing sit-ups in front of a crowd. The accused has been roaming freely ever since.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said that the police are firmly investigating for those who tried to suppress the incident, while an FIR has been registered and action will be taken against the accused.

Watch: