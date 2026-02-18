5% reservation for Muslim quota in jobs and education scraped in Maharashtra

Advertisement

Mumbai: On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government issued an order that was for the scrapping of the process of providing caste certificates and validation certificates for Muslim reservation in the state. Though this was not that effective but has led to the withdrawal of Muslim reservations for the government and semi-government and in the education system in the state.

This quota was not implemented as it would cause legal issues. A Government Resolution (GR) was issued stating that the 5% reservation has already lapsed and there is a temporary, provisional order on that decision.

The Congress-NCP government in 2014 had declared a reservation of 16% for Muslims and for Marathas by declaring an SEBC category.

The Maratha quota was based on the Narayan Rane Committee report, while the demand for Muslim reservation had been pending for long, with the Sachar Committee also recommending affirmative action for the community.

In 2014, the then government issued an ordinance granting 5% reservation to Muslims in government and semi- government jobs, as well as in education, under the SEBC category through a Special Backward Category-A (SBC-A). However, later that year, the government changed, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming to power in Maharashtra. The ordinance lapsed on December 23, 2014, after the new government failed to enact a law within the mandatory six-month period.

The decision was then challenged in the Bombay High Court through a petition filed by Sanjit Shukla in 2014. During the hearing, the court stayed the implementation of the 5% reservation in jobs but allowed reservation for Muslims in education to continue. However, since the ordinance had expired, the education quota was also not implemented.

Between 2014 and 2015, the government issued several related orders, including those concerning caste certificates and validation procedures.

Now, the Maharashtra government has revoked all orders issued in connection with the Muslim reservation during 2014 and 2015.

The move has triggered sharp political reactions. NCP-SP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto criticized the decision, alleging that it shows the BJP-led government does not value its Muslim leaders or allies and that they have failed to secure justice for the community.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde defended the government, stating that the previous Congress- NCP regime had only introduced a temporary ordinance without enacting a proper law, thereby affecting reservation for backward communities. He added that the Mahayuti government has now restored full reservation benefits for backward classes.