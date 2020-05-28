Mumbai Hotel fire
Photo: IANS

5 rescued from Mumbai hotel blaze

By IANS

Mumbai: At least five persons were rescued from a hotel near Marine Lines housing doctors and health workers after a fire there around midnight, officials said.

The blaze was confined to mainly electric fittings, wiring and ducting in the five-storey Hotel Fortune.

The hotel housed around two dozen doctors and health workers who were immediately evacuated and five males stuck on the fourth floor were safely rescued by ladders, said an official.

The BMC Fire Brigade rushed three fire tenders and the firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

You might also like
Nation

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion likely soon

Nation

Heart-wrenching: Toddler tries to wake dead mother at Bihar railway station

Business

Truecaller data of 4.75 crore Indians sold on dark web, claims Intelligence firm

Nation

Churu sizzles at 49.6 degrees Celsius, heatwave to reduce by May 29

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.