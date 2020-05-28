5 rescued from Mumbai hotel blaze

Mumbai: At least five persons were rescued from a hotel near Marine Lines housing doctors and health workers after a fire there around midnight, officials said.

The blaze was confined to mainly electric fittings, wiring and ducting in the five-storey Hotel Fortune.

The hotel housed around two dozen doctors and health workers who were immediately evacuated and five males stuck on the fourth floor were safely rescued by ladders, said an official.

The BMC Fire Brigade rushed three fire tenders and the firefighters continue to battle the blaze.