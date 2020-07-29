Rafale

5 Rafales land at Ambala air force station

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ambala: The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets  on Wednesday landed at the Ambala airbase  in Haryana after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km from France.

“The Birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircraft in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircraft will revolutionise the capabilities of the Indian Air Force, ” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a series of tweets.

” This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country, ” he tweeted.

You might also like
Nation

Three-year-old girl Killed for revenge, 5 held

Nation

Bikes And Cars To Become Cheap From August, Check Details Here

Nation

Ayodhya put on high alert following terror threat

Nation

Photography of Rafales banned ahead of landing in Ambala

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.