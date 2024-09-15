5 of family killed allegedly for ‘practicing witchcraft’ in Sukma

Sukma: As many as five members of a family were beaten to death at Etkal village under Konta police limits in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Mausam Kanna, his son Mausam Buchcha, his daughter Mausam Biri, Karka Lachchi, and Mausam Arjo, said sources.

They were beaten to death by the villagers with sticks and iron rods for allegedly practicing witchcraft, added the sources.

On being informed, a team of cops rushed to the village and started an investigation by arresting five people for their involvement in the crime. Sukma SP Kiran Chauhan, ASP Akash Rao Giripunje and other senior district administration officials also reached the village.

While the horrific incident has shocked one and all in the area, the bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem, informed the sources.