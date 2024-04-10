5 of family die to save cat from abandoned well in Maharashtra

Ahmednagar: In a shocking incident, five men of the same family died in an attempt to save a cat who fell into an abandoned well in Wadki village of Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.

The deceased have been identified as Manik Kale (65), Manik’s son Sandeep (36), Anil Kale (53), Anil’s son Bablu (28) and Babasaheb Gaikwad (36).

According to the Dhananjay Jadhav, Senior Police Officer of Nevasa Police station, five people jumped into the abandoned well in an attempt to rescue the cat.

The abandoned well was reportedly used as a biogas pit, which contained animal waste.

One person, who had descended into the well with a rope tied to his waist, was rescued by a team of the police and was shifted to the hospital for medical aid.

Later, the police launched an investigation into the matter.

