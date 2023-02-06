5 new Supreme Court judges take oath today

New Delhi: As many as five new Supreme Court judges have been sworn in by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday.

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has administered the oath of office to the following judges, as Supreme court judges:

Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra