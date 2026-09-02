5 bodies of Nepal floods victims found in Gandak river in Uttar Pradesh, bodies handed over to Nepal police

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New Delhi: Five bodies have been recovered from Gandak river in Uttar Pradesh which are believed to be the bodies of victims of the devastating flash floods in Nepal. The bodies were found Barwa Patti and Khadda areas of the Kushinagar district.

The bodies that are been found are identified as two women and three men.

As per reports, the police recovered the bodies of the deceased persons and has been taken to India-Nepal border and handed over to the affected country’s police.

The bodies have been transported to Butwal in Nepal for their identification and following which the bodies will be handed over to the families of the victims.

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The recovery of the body comes after Nepal experienced devastating floods.

However, Uttar Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall due to which the water in the river has also came to rise. After learning this information authorities have been asked to maintain monitoring of the situation.

Officials said around 1,50,200 cusecs of water was released from the Gandak barrage at Valmikinagar. While some rivers remained below the danger level, the Mahav drain was flowing above its danger mark. Authorities have increased vigilance in flood-affected areas.