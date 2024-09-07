5 killed, multiple injured and trapped as building collapses in Lucknow of UP

By Pratyay
Building collapse in Lucknow
New Delhi: As many as 5 persons were killed while multiple sustained injuries as a 3-stored building collapsed in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports around 24 persons were injured while several are feared to be trapped inside. The incident occurred in the city’s Transport Nagar area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Tiwari (40), Dheeraj Gupta (48), and Arun Sonkar (28). The other two deceased’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

“When we received information about this incident, all the hospitals were alerted. Polytrauma teams, including orthopedic surgeons, radiologists, physicians, etc. have arrived. Our teams are working both at the spot and in the hospitals,” said Lucknow CMO Manoj Agarwal earlier today reported PTI.

Reacting on this tragic incident of building collapse in Transport Nagar of Lucknow, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams, to expedite rescue operations and ensure immediate medical attention for the injured, expressing hopes for their swift recovery.

