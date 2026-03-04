5 killed in road accident as car rammed into lorry in Andhra Pradesh

Advertisement

Amaravati: Five killed on the spot in a road accident after the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry on the bypass road at Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh today.

The deceased are identified as Mohandas (71), Nagaraj Rao, Kusuma (61), and Jayanti (59), along with one more person. All of them were residents of Rajajinagar in Bengaluru. It is being reportedly said that these victims were travelling from Bengaluru to Tirumala when they got into an unexpected crash and lost their lives.

The reason behind the crash is said to be due to high speed, which later resulted in losing control on the steering wheel and crashing into a stationary lorry ahead of them. The crash was severe due to which none of the occupants in the car could survive. The car was completely crushed and the victims were bleeding heavily and died by getting succumbed to their injuries.

Following the accident, the police was informed after which they immediately rushed to the spot.

Later, the bodies of the deceased were recovered and sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Palamaner Police Station and further investigation into this matter is underway.