Nagpur: Five Naxals including two women were killed on Monday morning in an operation conducted by police against the rebels in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

“Five Naxals were killed in the operation in Khobramenda forest area of Gadchiroli,” the official said.

On Saturday, the district police seized a rifle and three pressure cooker bombs which Naxals were allegedly planning to use to ambush security forces.

Acting on an information about the rebels gathering in large numbers in a forest here, the Gadchiroli police’s C-60 commandos had conducted an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday in Hetalkasa forest area.

Around 60 to 70 ultras had opened fire on the C-60 commandos following which the security personnel retaliated.

Naxals, however, managed to flee leaving behind a large material including one 303 rifle magazine and cartridges, three pressure cooker bombs, bundle of electric wires, solar plates, firecracker bombs and a large cache of daily use material and medicines.