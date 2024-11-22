5 killed in accident in Udaipur as car-truck collide with each other

Udaipur (Rajasthan): In a tragic accident in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Friday, as many as five people have died on the spot, said reports. According to reports, as many as five people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said.

According to police officials, the accident occurred on Thursday night around 11 pm. Five people were travelling in a car from Amberi towards Dewari when they collided with a truck.

“Yesterday night, around 11 o’clock, five people were travelling in a car from Amberi towards Dewari when they met with an accident involving a truck. Both vehicles have been taken into custody by the police. The injured were immediately sent to the hospital, where it was found that all five had died,” Udaipur Police Station Incharge Himanshu Singh Rajawat told ANI. Further information is awaited. (ANI)