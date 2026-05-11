5 killed as speeding Hayabusa crashes into car in Telangana

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Hyderabad: Atleast five people lost their lives after a speeding Hayabusa bike lost control and crashed into a car in Telangana.

The incident took place on the Palakonda bypass road in the Mahabubnagar area in Telangana.

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The deceased has been identified as Arshiya Begum (30), Ujepa (7), and two-year-old Amar, Yakub Afzal (25), while other’s identity is yet to be revealed.

According to preliminary information, two youngsters one rider and a pillion were riding at a speed of nearly 140 kmph when they lost control and crashed into a car. The impact of the crash was so severe that three members of a family travelling in the car died on the spot.