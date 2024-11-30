5 killed as bus plunges into gorge near WB-Sikkim Border

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, as many as 5 persons were killed following a bus accident in the West Bengal- Sikkim Border today afternoon. Besides, 15 persons have also sustained injury as the bus plunged into a 150 feet deep gorge. The accident took place in between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo Border.

As per reports, the bus was on its way to Gangtok from Siliguri, skidded off the NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of the Teesta river as per some witnesses.

The bus, named ‘Quality’, used to operate daily between Siliguri in northern West Bengal and Gangtok, NDTV reported.

There is reportedly a woman among the five deceased while identity of them are yet to be ascertained. The injured persons have been rushed to a health centre in Rangpo for treatment.

According to Police the number of deaths is likely to rise as many of the injured passengers are in critical stage.