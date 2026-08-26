5 killed after speeding car runs over people performing kirtan in Bihar’s Supaul

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Supaul (Bihar): Five people were killed after a speeding car ran over a group of people performing kirtan by the roadside on NH 327E in Supaul district late Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place near Kataiya Chowk under the Pipra police station area when the speeding car, coming from the Pipra side, allegedly lost control and rammed into the group.

Three people identified as Tilo Das, Rajo Das and Surendra Yadav, died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

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Two other injured persons were also undergoing treatment, and one of them, Krishna Shah, was referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment.

Following the accident, panic and chaos prevailed at the spot, with locals gathering and blocking the highway in protest. Police personnel reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters and restore vehicular movement.

The incident also triggered grief and anger among the families of the victims, with relatives creating a commotion at Sadar Hospital following the deaths.

Police have initiated an investigation into the accident and are ascertaining the circumstances that led to the collision.