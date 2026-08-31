5 killed after massive blast at firecracker factory in UP’s Kaushambi

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New-Delhi: In a major tragic incident, at least five people were killed and several others injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district.

As per reports, the blast was so powerful that the entire factory was reduced to rubble. Soon after the blast, a huge plume of smoke was seen rising into the sky, which engulfed the surrounding area.

The factory is located in the Manouri area under the Puramufti police station limits of Kaushambi.

According to preliminary information, around 25 workers were working at the firecracker factory when the explosion occurred. Several others are reported to have sustained injuries, with some said to be in critical condition. Rescue teams are still pulling bodies from the debris, while several people are feared trapped or missing.

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As per Kaushambi District Magistrate Amit Kumar Pal, around eight to 10 JCB machines have been deployed at the site, and the rescue operation has been underway continuously for nearly four hours. A large police contingent, including senior officials such as the IG and DIG, is present at the spot.

Teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have also reached the site and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

The intensity of the explosion was felt in the surrounding areas and five to seven houses located within a radius of around 50 metres of the factory were damaged.

Also Read: 4 Dead And 6 Injured In Firecracker Explosion In Uttar Pradesh