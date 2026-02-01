5 killed, 3 injured as speeding truck hits auto-rickshaw in Bihar’s Bihta

Advertisement

Bihar: At least five people were killed, and three others were injured in a tragic road accident in the Bihta area of Patna, the capital of Bihar on Sunday. According to sources, an auto-rickshaw full of passengers was hit by a speeding truck, which resulted in the death of five people on the spot, while three others were seriously injured. The deceased included three men and two women. The number of causality is expected to rise.

On being informed, the police reached the spot ad launched an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the family was returning from the Urs fair in Maner when the horrific accident took place. They were returning in an auto-rickshaw when a speeding truck struck the vehicle. The impact was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was completely damaged and chaos erupted at the scene. It is reported that the accident was so horrific that some bodies were trapped in the auto, and they were removed only after considerable effort.

Advertisement

It is reported that the deceased were all members of the same family and residents of Bhojpur district.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. The injured, including two children, have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Investigation is underway.