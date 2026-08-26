5 killed, 20 injured as bus rams into iron rod-laden truck in Telangana

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Hyderabad: A private bus carrying 42 passengers rammed into iron rod-laden truck during which five people lost their lives and 20 people sustained injuries in Telangana. The incident occurred in Hyderabad- Vijayawada highway when the bus was en route from Hyderabad to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh today.

The bus is identified as a traveller bus and the truck it rammed into was an iron-rod laden container. The crash led to iron rods to pierce into the bus.

Following the incident, several people were trapped inside the bus and asked for help, a major traffic jam was caused due to this incident.

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The police rushed to the spot to start rescue operation and investigate what led to the accident and what was the sequence.

According to the preliminary investigation, the police suspects that the bus might have first hit the divider and then crashed into the iron rod-laden truck in front of it.