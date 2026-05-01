5 Kg LPG price hike, India: ‘Chotu’ cylinder gets costlier by Rs 261 from today

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In a fresh blow to small businesses and commercial users, the price of 5 kg mini LPG cylinders, popularly known as ‘chotu’ cylinders, has been increased by Rs 261 with effect from May 1. The hike reflects rising global energy costs and increased pressure on fuel markets.

The 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder, widely used by street vendors, small eateries and limited commercial setups, is more closely linked to international fuel prices. As a result, it is more vulnerable to fluctuations compared to domestic LPG cylinders.

Alongside this, commercial LPG cylinders have also seen a sharp jump. The price of the 19 kg commercial cylinder has increased by Rs 993. Following the revision, prices have reached Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi, Rs 3,024 in Mumbai, Rs 3,202 in Kolkata and Rs 3,237 in Chennai.

However, there is no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, offering relief to household consumers across the country. Oil marketing companies have kept domestic rates stable to shield households from global volatility.

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The hike is expected to impact restaurants, hotels, bakeries and small vendors, as higher fuel costs may lead to increased prices for food and services. Since India relies heavily on LPG imports, non-subsidised and commercial cylinder prices are revised monthly based on international benchmarks.

Global crude oil prices have remained volatile due to geopolitical tensions, with Brent crude recently touching high levels before easing slightly. This has directly influenced fuel pricing in India.

While the majority of consumers remain unaffected, the burden of rising LPG costs is now shifting towards businesses and small-scale commercial users.