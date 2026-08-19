5 injured after ferris wheel cabin breaks off at Lucknow Fair, 2 critical

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Lucknow: At least five people, including three siblings sustained injuries after a cabin of the Ferris wheel broke off at the Indiranagar Sawan Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Tuesday night.

The unfortunate incident happened under the Ghazipur police station limits.

As per reports, the trolley of the ride became loose and broke off leading to it crashing on the ground.

Following which, five persons in the ride were injured, two among which are said to be critical. The wounded were rushed to the Sushma Hospital.

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Videos posted on social media showed the damage to the site, and anxious individuals surrounding the area.

Local residents also complained that authorities did not stop the ride immediately after the fall.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and launched an investigation to the matter. Details on why the cabin of the ride broke into pieces are yet to be ascertained.