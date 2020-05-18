5 doctors test corona positive in Kashmir

Srinagar: Five doctors in Jammu and Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally of corona positive cases in the Union Territory to 1,199.

The test confirmations came on Sunday.

According to the details the tests of the doctors came positive after a corona positive woman, who had undergone an ENT procedure, died.

Of the five doctors, who tested positive for the disease, three are from the SMHS hospital and one each from the SKIIMS-JVC hospital and the Government Dental college. All the three hospitals are located in Srinagar.

The doctors and the health staff are the front line COVID-19 warriors leading the battle against the virus. Clearly they are among the most vulnerable to catch the infection.