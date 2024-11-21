5 dead, 15 injured in accident in Uttar Pradesh as truck collides with double decker bus

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident in an accident in Uttar Pradesh bas many as five people have died and 15 people have been injured, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Tappal police station area of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh late last night (Wednesday).

Reports further said that five people died on the spot whereas, 15people were said to be injured. The accident in Uttar Pradesh occured due to collision between a truck and a double-decker bus.

The bus was heading from Delhi towards Azamgarh, reliable reports added.