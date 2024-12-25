5 dead, 15 injured in accident in Rajasthan as bus collides head-on with car

Karauli: A tragic road accident in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Tuesday night. A head-on collision occurred between a private bus and a car. Five people in the car were killed in the accident, while 15 passengers in the bus were injured.

The accident was so terrible that the car and the bus were torn apart. Five members of a family traveling in the car died on the spot in the accident. On receiving the news, DM Nilav Saxena, SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay and ASP Gumnaram immediately reached the spot. They rescued the people trapped in the car and the bus and admitted them to the district hospital. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

The deceased persons include a man, his wife, son-daughter and a female relative. All have been identified from the Aadhaar cards found in the deceased’s car. It is said that some people from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had gone to visit the goddess Kaila Devi in ​​a car. While these people were returning after visiting the goddess, their car met with a terrible road accident in Rajsathan. The deceased were originally from Indore.

Similarly, a few days ago, a tragic road accident took place near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Here, six members of a family were killed when a container truck overturned on a car.