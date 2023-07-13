5 dead, 14 injured after as two truck collided in GT Karnal road

Five died and 15 others were injured after a truck carrying devotees was hit by another vehicle on the GT Karnal road on Thursday.

Truk accident in GT karnal road
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Five Kanwariyaas died and 15 others were injured after a truck carrying devotees was hit by another vehicle on the GT Karnal road on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the truck was on the way to Haridwar when a speeding truck jumped a divider at Siraspur and crashed into another vehicle.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday.

In the tragic accident, 15 people were injured, and five were killed on the spot. The driver of the truck who absconded has been arrested and booked for rash driving.

Five injured were sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri, while 14 injured were rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela. Out of whom four were declared dead on arrival and two of the injured were reffered to the Balaji Action Centre in Paschim Vihar, police said.

