Dehradun: As many as five Covid patients died in the early hours on Wednesday at private hospital in Roorkee city under Haridwar district at Uttarakhand due to low supply of oxygen.

According to reports, the oxygen supply was disrupted for almost half an hour.

One among the deceased patients was on ventilator support while four others were on oxygen beds, added reports.

On getting the information, a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident. A medical audit of the hospital is also being conducted by a team comprising the Chief Medical Superintendent of Roorkee’s joint government hospital and two doctors.