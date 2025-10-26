5 children suffering from thalassemia test HIV-positive in Jharkhand due to medical negligence

Advertisement

Ranchi: In case of medical negligence, as many as five children suffering from thalassemia in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa town have been detected HIV-positive after receiving blood transfusions at the government-run hospital.

The matter first came to light on Friday when the family of a thalassemia-affected child alleged that HIV-infected blood was transfused to him at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank.

Following the complaint, the Jharkhand government dispatched a five-member medical team, led by Director of Health Services Dr Dinesh Kumar, to investigate the allegations.

During the team’s inspection on Saturday, four more children suffering from thalassemia were found to be HIV-positive, taking the total number of affected minors to five. All the children had been receiving regular transfusions at the same hospital.

Three of the five infected children belong to tribal families and all are under medical supervision.

Initial investigation indicates that contaminated blood was transfused to a thalassemia patient.