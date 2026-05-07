5 children among six missing after boat capsizes in UP’s Hamirpur

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Hamirpur: Six people, including five children, are missing and three others were rescued after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The three who were rescued were identified as Vishnu, Rinku and Parul, while the missing are Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11).

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat under the jurisdiction of the Kurara police station.

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As per reports, nine people on the boat were returning from a river island after purchasing cucumbers and muskmelons when the boat suddenly lost control and capsized around 7 pm.

On being informed, teams of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and flood pack units remain deployed for the rescue operation.