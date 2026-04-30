5 charred to death after car catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

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Delhi: In a tragic incident, five people were charred to death after a moving car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

The victims included three women, one man, and a child, all from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh. They were all residents of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh.

The tragic incident took place near Moujpur under the Laxmangarh police station area in Alwar district when the victims were returning from a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi at around 1 am.

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The officials said the blaze spread so fast that the passengers inside had no time to escape and lost their lives.

On seeing the fire, locals immediately alerted the authorities after seeing the fire. Police teams from Laxmangarh, along with NHAI patrol units, ambulances, and fire brigades, rushed to the scene. Despite their efforts, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.