5.98 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Afghanistan on Thursday.

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Afghanistan on Thursday.

The National Center for Seismology, in a tweet, said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred at 7.55 p.m. (IST) at latitude 36.39 degrees and longitude 70.66 degrees, at a depth of 200 km, at a point 79km south of Afghanistan’s Fayzabad town.

This was the second time this week when tremors were felt in the national capital. On January 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit in Haryana’s Jhajjar and it also jolted Delhi-NCR at 1.19 a.m.

